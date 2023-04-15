Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Sidney green space in short supply

So pleased to see that Sidney has rejected a proposed high-density change at White Birch Road.

I remember quite distinctly a promise by the mayor that if elected he would make Sidney “The greenest town in Canada.” What a bunch of hogwash.

Can someone tell me where these green spaces are? All I see so far is wall-to-wall development, including an absolute monstrosity on Third between Bevan and Oakville which sticks out like a sore thumb.

The attitude appears to be: “Build it and they will come.” So let us change that to: “Stop all construction and tell them to go elsewhere.”

Eric Westlake

Sidney

