Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Smokers shouldn’t have pets

It’s unfortunate for all of the non-smokers here in B.C., that smoking in public, in parks, around buildings … seems to be on the rise in a big way. And, added to that, the offensive and dangerous fumes from weed are now part of the mix.

After years of seeing tobacco smoking stats going down, this is not progress or welcome for anyone who values fresh air, a clean, sustainable environment and their personal health being protected.

Also something that is just plain sad is the number of pet owners who have no problem subjecting their dogs and cats to the dangers of weed and tobacco second-hand smoke. A quick browse of the internet provides numerous studies on just how dangerous this is for the health of any pet.

It’s bad enough when smokers have no problem with destroying their own health. But to subject innocent animals to this kind of noxious environment, day after day amounts to outright cruelty. If you must smoke, at least have the decency not to have pets. They don’t deserve to be the victims of your bad choices. They deserve so much better.

J. Park

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Premier must accept blame for doctor shortage

Just Posted

In 1986, Rocky Horne became the full-time track announcer, kicking off an impressive 23-and-half-year announcing career. Rocky ‘silver tongue’ Horne coined many nicknames. (Contributed)
Nicknames part of racing legacy at Langford’s Western Speedway

Oak Bay Tea Party chair Sandy Germain, former mayor Christopher Causton and Coun. Hazel Braithwaite paddle the waters off Willows Beach in the 2017 Mayor’s Challenge Floating Teacup Race. (Black Press Media file photo)
Teacup race returns to the waters off Oak Bay’s Willows Beach

Flamenco dancers perform at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park during a previous year’s Victoria Flamenco Festival. The CityVibe online guide offers information on 2022 festivals and events. (Black Press Media file photo)
City of Victoria launches CityVibe guide to summer events, festivals

Mount Douglas secondary students who are taking math and sciences courses join in the celebration of the school’s STEM competition achievements, listed on this new wall of fame dating back to 2005. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Mount Douglas secondary’s STEM scholars honoured with wall of fame in Saanich