LETTER: Sooke Builders Association ready to work with district

Re: Sooke Builders Association forms to advocate for construction industry (News, May 11)

The Sooke Builders Association is a newly incorporated non-profit society made up of home builders, subtrades, construction consultants and land developers building in Sooke.

We aim to work together with the District of Sooke and other governing bodies to support quality construction and development in the area, and address issues impacting the industry.

Our goal is to create a positive partnership with Sooke council and staff to get things done in a cooperative way by discussing concerns and working together to resolve problems. We recognize frustrations from both the public and staff as we navigate through the growing pains that Sooke has encountered over the years.

We believe that multiple voices coming at the district is not productive and hope that this association can help alleviate some of the burden that Sooke is dealing with right now on top of being understaffed.

We understand that council is looking at hiring a new CAO and we’re encouraged that the review of the new OCP will be part of their mandate.

We are very excited to be meeting with the Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and hear, firsthand, about the government’s strategies for fast-tracking the delivery of new homes, increasing the supply of middle-income housing and how we can help those with the greatest housing needs.

Having the mayor, council and senior staff attend, will be a big part of the meeting and a great start to our partnership in creating a structure to support our growing community now and in the future.

Geoff Steele

President

Sooke Builders Association



