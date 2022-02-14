Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Spewhung decision can open doors to reconciliation

The Spewhung decision is a unique opportunity for a practical step towards reconciliation.

For thousands of years, the Lekwungen people lived on this land that we all now call home. As present-day residents of Oak Bay, we need to express our vision and desire for reconciliation with the Lekwungen people with concrete action, not just words.

The process to determine the future of Spewhung (Turkey Point) can be an important part of this conversation. Currently, we have a deeply flawed process that cannot be considered even community consultation let alone a step on our journey toward reconciliation. We need to engage the citizens of Oak Bay in concert with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations to re-imagine this public space in a new and meaningful way.

This is an opportunity to fulfill our truth and reconciliation responsibilities and create a lasting, significant symbol on a very public site of our new way forward. The future of Spewhung must have an open, transparent and conciliatory process where all voices are heard.

Felicite Stairs and Dan McCarthy

Oak Bay

