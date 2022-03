I am writing to urge you Oak Bay council to restart the negotiations with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations and the residents of Oak Bay on the future of Spewhung, the land that contains the Oak Bay Marina. If the process requires more time, you should extend the lease to accommodate the process.

The location is a jewel of the entire region. This is a wonderful and timely opportunity to walk the path of reconciliation process in a meaningful and public way.

Bill Darnell

Victoria