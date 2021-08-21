Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Survey didn’t measure support

Mr. Dan Huang, the senior planner for Urban Systems, argues “Support for suites is growing overall in the community as housing becomes more unaffordable.” (Survey shows mixed views on suites, Oak Bay News Aug. 5, and For the record, Oak Bay News Aug. 12.)

However, Mr. Huang’s statement is not substantiated by evidence from the survey his firm conducted. Indeed, Urban Systems missed an opportunity to determine the views of residents, as his company’s survey did not ask respondents if they support (or do not support) allowing secondary suites in Oak Bay.

Constance Smith

Oak Bay

