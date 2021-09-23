LETTER: Thanks for nothing, Mr. Prime Minister

Mr. Prime Minister, thanks for nothing.

Justin Trudeau’s ego, like his father’s, has cost this country a serious amount of money for what?

Mr. Trudeau, please play nice with the other federal parties for the next four years and try to accomplish something for all, not just the party faithful.

The only other thing I would say to Mr. Trudeau is a quote from his father, “fuddle duddle.”

I think that reflects the sentiments of many in this country.

Bob Halliday

Sooke



Letter to the Editor