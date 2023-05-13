LETTER: Time to move on from the monarchy

Surely by now Canadians have had enough of this comic opera monarchy nonsense.

Queen Elizabeth was a charming, decent and highly circumspect person who was able to dampen the perfectly understandable wish of the clear majority of Canadian people to live in a totally independent country.

Sadly, her benighted son appears to have inherited none of her attributes; isn’t this now the perfect time to leave the nest and show the world that we are masters in our own house?

I am a dual citizen of a Latin American country and am constantly at a loss to explain why Canada would choose to have the unelected ruler of a foreign country as our head of state to people who have shed their blood for their independence.

Time to move on.

John C. Simpson

Oak Bay