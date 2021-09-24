LETTER: Tory turmoil just rising to the surface

Arguably, the Conservatives’ troubles existed long before the election was called. A proper election post-mortem will confirm a list of challenges that extend well beyond the Kenney Effect, the PPC, or the public health divide.

Self-inflicted campaign wounds aside, the attempt to move their party into the middle has widened the divide within the party. The PPC’s gains are proof of that.

The election results may yet force the Tories to do the necessary work – the self-examination and soul-searching – to ensure their survival as a political force.

William Perry

Victoria