LETTER: Town workers come to the rescue

A big thank you to the Town of Sidney maintenance workers who helped come to the rescue of a 92-year-old woman who fell onto the crosswalk at the intersection of Mills Road and Resthaven on Aug. 17.

While those who had stopped to help waited several minutes for paramedics to arrive, the maintenance workers, who were also first responders and in the area, were able to help direct the heavy traffic and properly lift the woman to the sidewalk. Sincere appreciation to all those citizens who stopped to help, from the guy who stayed on the phone with 911, to everyone who drove by asking if we needed assistance.

Apparently, it had been a busy day for both ambulance and fire department, so it was significant that the maintenance workers could help out.

It is so gratifying to know that in a town where many seniors are at risk of falling, help shows up in abundance, with kindness, respect and safety.

Anna Hudson

Sidney