LETTER: Transition from fossil fuel will take time

I take exception to comments in a recent letter that state we have everything we need to make the transition off fossil fuels except the “political will.”

We need raw materials of huge magnitudes including many rare earth minerals We need fossil fuel in huge proportions to build out the green infrastructure.

We cannot make the mistake Germany made and adopt intermittent and unproven green technologies that have no chance of meeting their energy needs that eventually ended up costing their citizens much higher energy costs. We should be proud of our clean energy and export this to countries still using coal.

Al McLeod

Langford