LETTER: Trutch Street renaming complicates things for residents

I believe in all of what the city is saying about renaming Trutch Street, but it’s also better not to hide history. The city should put up a plaque stating what this man all did to our Indigenous people. Now you are just hiding history by taking his name away.

This is also very inconvenient to all of us who live on Trutch Street because we have to change our address on all personal items such as banking, mail, etc. I believe there are better ways of doing these things.

Any suggestions from Victoria council for us living on Trutch Street? You sure know how to spend money on things that are not needed, when there are many more important things to be dealt with in our city.

Johanna and Jan Hubacek

Victoria

LETTER: Volunteers needed for CIBC Run for the Cure

