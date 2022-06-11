Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: U.S. continues to turn blind eye to cause of mass shootings

It is said that doing the same thing time after time and expecting a different outcome is an indication of insanity. Surely such is the case with respect to our southern neighbour when it comes to gun laws. The penny just doesn’t seem to drop for the republic’s denizens when they are confronted by the fact that the freedom for the local corn flake to stroll into his neighborhood Walmart and emerge with an AK47 and 2,000 rounds of ammo results in a death by firearm rate 400 times greater than that of the rest of the civilized world.

I take issue with the parrot-like bleatings of the NRA, Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, etc. when they lay the blame at the feet of the mentally ill. In actual fact, only a tiny fraction of murders of any kind are committed by mentally ill persons, the overwhelming majority of whom are fearful rather than aggressive. If we accept the proposal that mental illness rather than guns is the cause of the problem, then the U.S.A. must have an incidence of mental illness 400 times greater than the rest of the world.

The real bad guys? Insular, poorly educated, science-denying and gullible rednecks who allow themselves to be persuaded by Liar Tuck and his Fox News cronies that there is a vast conspiracy afoot which is on the point of enslaving them. Just watch the videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection for a couple of minutes; those people and their ilk are the cesspool from which the mass murderers emerge.

John C. Simpson

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER: Keating overpass headed in the wrong direction

Just Posted

CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell is seen along the dock at Canadian Coast Guard Station Victoria during the inaugural Coast Guard Day June 11, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Coast Guard marks 60 years with open house at Victoria station

Canada’s Keyara Wardley smiles as she shrugs off a tackle by Spain during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium Saturday, April 30, 2022. Rugby Canada has announced women’s age grade rugby programing is set to return later this year for U18, and next year for U20 and U23. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Women’s age grade rugby returning by 2023: Rugby Canada

Gianni dos Santos of Pacific FC is tackled during the Canadian Champions match against York United at Starlight Stadium on May 24, 2022. Pacific FC failed to break down a physical York team. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
PFC’s dos Santos picked for Cape Verde national team

The City of Colwood has a new natural asset inventory which will be incorporated into the city’s existing asset management framework, council approval pending, allowing the city to better plan for the future. (Black Press Media file photo)
Natural asset inventory set to help Colwood better plan for the future