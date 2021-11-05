Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Urban Containment Boundary under assault

I read with interest Ms. Rowley’s very clear letter which explains the importance of North Saanich’s role in the regional growth strategy and the purpose of the Urban Containment Boundary.

I cannot figure out why our mayor and council do not understand these facts and are guiding staff and the consultants down the wrong-headed and destructive path of urban-style development. I initially believed that our elected representatives were simply not paying attention, but it is now clear they are paving the way for a wholesale erasure of the Urban Containment Boundary and the regional growth strategy, throwing out, in the process, years of good work by environmentally aware members of the public and of governments at several levels. I encourage all residents of North Saanich to ask them why.

Patrick Godfrey

North Saanich

