LETTER: Vaccination clinic well organized

We recently received our COVID-19 prevention shots at Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney. It was very well organized, which made a somewhat stressful situation much less so. Thank you to all the organizers and the volunteers.
Lois Broughton
Sidney
Wood beach fires never permitted, take resources away from major incidents, captain says
Artists asked to create to the theme of Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future
Individual spotted on camera at Uptown Shopping Centre
55-year-old man was last seen leaving Tsehum Harbour on his scooter
The man allegedly had weapons in his possession breaching conditons
Oak Bay was one of several planned elementary school protests over proposed cuts
Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility
740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths
Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal
Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5
More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest
Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown
No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his
‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’
Individual spotted on camera at Uptown Shopping Centre
London plane trees will replace poplars as part of sidewalk project
Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated
Potential COVID-19 exposure occurred April 26
Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment
India is currently seeing some of the world’s highest COVID-19 case counts, more than 200K have died
People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies