LETTER: Vaccine passport a necessary action

Is a vaccine passport intruding on my privacy? Yes – but it is a measured and necessary action.

This is wartime, boys and girls, and this is a necessary restriction – or do you want to be locked up in your own house or apartment? I give up several rights the moment I move out into public spaces.

Get vaccinated, if you are not already. Get your passport.

And business owners, if you want even a hope of my patronage, you had better have the spine to ask the question. Either that, or you must treat us all as unvaccinated, and potentially deadly infectious.

John A Laidlaw

Victoria