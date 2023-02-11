LETTER: Victoria residents feeling the pinch of rising taxes

Victoria city council is considering tax increases that will impact renters and homeowners who are already having difficulty paying their high rents and increasing mortgage payments. Fewer families will be able to afford housing.

Any tax increases will put more pressure on business owners (who are struggling to recover from the impact of COVID) to pay rents and property taxes.

There must be a cut in spending and waste. A nine per cent cut in the municipal budget will help all taxpayers in Victoria. The city must focus on municipal government priorities and let the federal and provincial governments be responsible for the broader issues.

Perhaps the city will let renters and homeowners who lose their homes pitch their tents near the planned luxury washrooms (at an estimated cost of $14 million) where they can have a hot shower!

What will it take to get Victoria residents out to vote in municipal elections?

Rob Brown

Victoria