LETTER: Victoria too quick to dispose of hanging flower baskets

As recent tourists to Victoria via Seattle’s Clipper from Sept. 19-21, the stunning hanging flower baskets added dazzling beauty to your waterfront harbour and town.

Healthy, abundant, and obviously well watered and cared for, we were startled and dismayed to see trucks coming through and removing them on the 21st, ready to throw them in the compost bin. As one young woman with a business nearby shared, “It’s just so sad!” We concur.

With at least another one to three weeks more of sunshine and tourists coming to see your city and the famous Butchart Gardens in the fall, what is the hurry for dismantling them? Please request the city to reconsider keeping this exceptional treasure in your city a little longer.

Linda Lawrence Hunt

Spokane, Wash.