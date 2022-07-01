LETTER: Volunteers needed for CIBC Run for the Cure

Breast cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Canadian women, with one in eight expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime. The Canadian Cancer Society’s CIBC Run for the Cure gives families, friends, and supporters the opportunity to come together to change the future of breast cancer forever.

We are excited that for the first time in two years we will welcome people at in-person events across the country on Sunday, Oct. 2. We are currently in need of volunteers who are committed to making a difference in the lives of people affected by breast cancer to plan and organize this year’s event in your community.

CIBC Run for the Cure has been inspiring Canadians as the largest single-day, volunteer-led event in support of breast cancer for over 30 years. Last year more than 20,000 participants raised $11 million now being used to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, our ongoing work with governments to shape a healthy society, and a compassionate national support system for people living with breast cancer and their families.

None of this would be possible without the dedication and passion of the hundreds of volunteers who make it happen each year. They are integral to the success of every CIBC Run for the Cure event across Canada.

We invite you to join us, reconnect with your community, and help ensure people with breast cancer live longer, fuller lives.

To learn more or to sign up to volunteer today, visit cibcrunforthecure.com or call 1-888-939-3333.

Kathryn Rodgers, director, Signature Programs

Canadian Cancer Society