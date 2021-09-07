Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: We all have a role to play in road safety

With regard to “Group makes plea for safety as kids head back to school,” there needs to be a shared responsibility by all – motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and others.

As for the pedestrians, there is an older generation who grew up being told, if there are no sidewalks, then walk on the side of the road facing the oncoming traffic. Check the front-page photo of Dean Murdock and kids in the Sept. 1 issue. I am surprised that this bit of common sense has gone the way of the Dodo bird.

John Secord

Saanich

