MLA Report: Investing in a thriving community

People in Oak Bay and Gordon Head want our community to be the best it can be, and that includes having the services, infrastructure, and community programs that help us all lead better lives.

Last month, our government announced Growing Communities grants to provide funding to every municipality in B.C. I’m thrilled that the municipalities and regional districts in our Oak Bay-Gordon Head community will be receiving a combined almost $31 million that will support essential infrastructure, services, recreation, and more initiatives that aim to improve the lives of our residents. This is an incredible opportunity for us to come together as a community and invest in our shared future.

Being so close to nature and the ocean, I know people in our community look forward to going outside and enjoying our spectacular environment. This investment can help municipalities expand on the resources and supports that we currently have in place for the recreational activities people in our communities enjoy, such as parks and trails. Throughout the pandemic, I know that many of us have been struggling with feeling isolated or disconnected from our loved ones, and supporting municipalities to run more of their programs and initiatives can help create a better sense of community for all of us.

In recent years, our community has seen increased traffic, congestion, and existing infrastructure beginning to age, which has made it more difficult for people to move around safely and efficiently. That’s why I’m excited about the opportunities for municipalities to invest in our roads and making it safer to walk and bike around our community.

Communities understand their own needs best, and that’s why our government is providing this funding for municipalities to use for their own local priorities. This is about investing in the future of our community and the future of the people who call it home. I am looking forward to seeing how this funding will help our communities and look forward to the changes and improvements that will help our communities to grow and to thrive.

