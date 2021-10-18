Planet needs a break from backyard burning

LETTER SIG

Another weekend is upon us, and again the neighbourhood is full of smoke from backyard burning! I noticed that this smoke is being created from the debris leftover from a cut-down tree. I did contact the fire department, but no action so far.

The bylaw does state that this type of burning is prohibited until November. As a lowly tax-paying citizen, I would appreciate my tax dollars going to a fire department that responds to complaints, and I think it is beyond time that all burning is prohibited. Don’t you think the planet needs a break?

I know I do.

Linda Bessant

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Let stakeholders resolve logging dispute
Next story
Sooke councillors should consider resigning

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP is investigating a series of suspicious fires in the downtown area. (Black Press Media file photo)
Arsonist on the loose: Four suspicious fires unsolved in Sooke

Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub will soon be the ninth Craft Beer Market location in Canada. (Google maps)
Canoe closes its doors in Victoria to make way for new identity

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

Lansdowne Middle School was one of four Greater Victoria schools added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list over the weekend. (Google Streetview)
4 new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend