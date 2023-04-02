Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Plastic: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Plastics are ubiquitous in our modern world and are used in everything from packaging to construction materials. While plastics have brought many benefits to society, such as convenience and cost-effectiveness, they also have negative impacts on the environment.

The good side of plastics includes their versatility and durability. Plastics can be moulded into almost any shape and can withstand harsh conditions, making them ideal for a wide range of applications. They are also lightweight and can be easily transported, reducing shipping costs and energy use.

However, the bad side of plastics is their impact on the environment. Plastics take hundreds of years to decompose, and even then, they break down into tiny microplastics that can enter our waterways and food chain. They also release harmful chemicals during production and disposal, contributing to air and water pollution.

The ugly side of plastics is the amount of waste they generate. In 2020, the world produced over 380 million tons of plastic waste, with only a small percentage being recycled or reused. This waste ends up in landfills, oceans, and other natural environments, causing harm to wildlife and ecosystems.

As consumers and businesses, we can all take steps to reduce our use of plastics and their impact on the environment. This includes recycling, choosing reusable products, and supporting companies that prioritize sustainability. By taking these actions, we can help ensure that plastics continue to bring good to society without the bad and the ugly consequences.

Nicholas Cumberbirch

Victoria

