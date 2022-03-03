PHOTOS: Sooke residents explore new library for first time

With a soft opening last week, Sooke residents are taking their first, long-awaited steps among the shelves of the new Vancouver Island Regional Library.
The $7.5-million building, located on Wadams Way, opened its doors to the public on Feb. 21, but it will have a grand opening near the end of March.
Some work is still ongoing within the building, including adding finishing touches to some of the multipurpose rooms.
