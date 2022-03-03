PHOTOS: Sooke residents explore new library for first time

The new library is for all ages. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) The library on Wadams Way cost $7.5 million to construct. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) Library worker Olivia Chandler stacks books on the shelves at the new library. The new venue is set to have 35,000 items in its collection. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) Winnie (left) and Maika read a book in the library’s children’s section. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) Solly (left) and Ryo enjoy some of the new seating in Sooke’s new library. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror) A worker adjusts the perspex screen, part of COVID-19 safety measures, around the front desk at the library. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)

With a soft opening last week, Sooke residents are taking their first, long-awaited steps among the shelves of the new Vancouver Island Regional Library.

The $7.5-million building, located on Wadams Way, opened its doors to the public on Feb. 21, but it will have a grand opening near the end of March.

Some work is still ongoing within the building, including adding finishing touches to some of the multipurpose rooms.

