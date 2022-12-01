Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss high-end QBs

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season heads into its stretch run.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks and their quest to win the NFC West title, ex-Seattle QB Russell Wilson’s lacklustre performance in Denver, the future for Aaron Rodgers and more.

RELATED: NHL PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact philip.wolf@blackpress.ca or erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media

Just Posted

The 2022 Christmas retail season on the Saanich Peninsula is unfolding against the backdrop of inflation and other factors. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Greater Victoria retailers bracing for uncertainty heading into the Christmas season

Glenlyon Norfolk School in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay council backs staff decision to deny Garry oak tree removal

The safe, transitional housing project inspired the paintings that will be for sale. (Courtesy of Little Poet Art)
Black Press Media article on housing for women fleeing abuse inspires local artist

The Royal Bay Secondary School community came out in full force Wednesday (Nov. 30) for the school’s 10,000 Tonight food drive in support of the Goldstream Food Bank. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Royal Bay Secondary School shoots for 10,000 food items