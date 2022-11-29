Black Press Media gives back to the Heart and Soul of the Community

Throughout its long history, Black Press Media has demonstrated a deep commitment to the communities we serve.

From sharing essential information you need to know, to shining a light on important topics in your community, to supporting local businesses and non-profits when they need it most, we’re here for you. In turn, we share our heartfelt gratitude for the support you’ve shown us, and your neighbours.

To showcase that commitment, the vital work of non-profit organizations, and their tireless staff and volunteers, Black Press Media founded the appropriately named program, Heart and Soul of the Community.

Within the program is a new initiative that provides a custom digital marketing package for a different charitable organization each month, tailored to their unique needs, and shared across our extensive network.

Whether their goals are to raise awareness of a new program, rally volunteers or increase donations, we’ll share our knowledge and expertise to make it happen.

Giving Tuesday is the ideal day to kick off this year-long initiative with our first partnership – Make A Wish Canada, a longstanding organization creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Black Press Media has deep roots across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, and today, with our extensive digital footprint complementing our printed products, we have more opportunities than ever before to give back,” says Randy Blair, Black Press Media’s Chief Operating Officer.

“One of the best ways to do that is by supporting those on the ground, making a difference every day in our communities. We encourage you to join us in learning more about these organizations, and how you might help make a difference, too.”

Black Press Media’s audience of four million unique website visitors each month and more than one million followers across its social media channels – in addition to its large, loyal print audience of millions of readers per week – ensures we reach every corner of the community.

How do we do it?

With the more than 185 award-winning, on-the-ground journalists – the largest of any news-gathering organization in B.C. – accompanied by social media and digital marketing professionals, videographers, SEO experts and others working throughout the region, Black Press Media has the skill and commitment to get the word out – how, when and where it matters.

Join us in building strength, resilience and compassion for those in need. Join us in the Heart and Soul of the Community.

