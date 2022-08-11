The Trevor Purdy 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament takes place on Aug. 20, with proceeds supporting a bursary and local youth basketball programs. (File - Pixabay.com)

The Trevor Purdy 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament takes place on Aug. 20, with proceeds supporting a bursary and local youth basketball programs. (File - Pixabay.com)

Basketball tournament celebrates player’s legacy in Sooke

3-on-3 competition supports bursary and youth basketball programs

There’s still time to hit the court running for the annual Trevor Purdy 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

The tournament, in its 21st year, takes place outside Journey Middle School in Sooke on Aug. 20 and is open to all skill levels for people from 14 to 55 years of age, says Trevor Bligh, the basketball coach at Edward Milne Community School for the past 27 years.

The event was launched in 2000 by former EMCS students Jenn Gruno and Rosemary Collard and was initially called the Sooke 3-on-3 Tournament.

“We changed the name in 2005 to honour the legacy of former (EMCS) student Trevor Purdy, who died in 2004,” said Bligh, who coached Purdy in 1997 and 1998.

“He was the first big stud to come from out here, a top 10 player in the province for his age.”

All proceeds from the tournament go toward a bursary established in Purdy’s name and to support funding for youth unable to afford the costs associated with youth basketball programs in Sooke.

To register for the tournament, email sookebasketball@gmail.com. The tip-off for the first game is 8 a.m., with the championship game scheduled for 8 p.m.

Bligh invites people to support the program by dropping by the concession to buy food and refreshments during the tournament.

“I make a pretty mean salmon burger, and the money from concessions is an important part of our fundraising efforts for the bursary and youth basketball programs,” he said.

Businesses interested in donating prizes for the tournament should contact Julia Sherman, youth engagement summer program coordinator for the Edward Milne Community School Society, at julia.sherman03@gmail.com.

