Bear Mountain summer season tees off in Langford with International Women’s Golf Day

From left: June Hinshaw, Nancy Sermons, Susan DaFoe, and Carol Thompson hit the course at Bear Mountain for International Women’s Golf Day on June 1. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Women polished up their clubs and hit the greens at Bear Mountain Resort Tuesday to celebrate International Women’s Golf Day.

Most local golf courses have remained open during the pandemic, giving golfers a healthy outdoor activity to partake in. Up at Bear Mountain, strict health protocols meant there were no COVID-19 closures for members and with pandemic restrictions easing, it’s looking to kick off the summer season with the right swing.

That started by celebrating women with discounted rates on Tuesday. To build on that, the course will also be featuring special ladies nights throughout the summer, starting on June 14.

To learn more, go to bearmountain.ca/recreation/golf.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria cyclists to ‘Everest’ Bear Mountain Parkway to help KidSport

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Bear MountainGolfLangfordWest Shore