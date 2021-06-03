Camosun College golf team locked out of Canadian competition

The Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) has pulled golf from their line of conferences for the 2021-22 post-secondary sports season, leaving Camosun and Langara’s competitive teams in the rough.

“Our golf student-athletes are extremely talented, passionate and committed members of the Chargers family,” said Camosun College president Sherri Bell following PACWEST’s announcement. “The entire college community is proud of the accomplishments of our golf student-athletes including our three national championships and eight provincial championships.”

PACWEST made the decision after failing to meet the threshold of three competitive golf programs required to compete with the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association. Currently, Vancouver’s Langara Falcons and the Camosun Chargers are the only golf programs within PACWEST.

“The cancellation by PACWEST of competitive golf because there were only two teams left in B.C., one being Camosun, is hardest on our student-athletes,” Bell said. Students with scholarships tied to the sport will be supported throughout the following academic year, said Camosun’s communications director Rodney Porter.

“We understand the disappointment of not being able to have a Camosun golf program and we will be working with these students to ensure they receive the assistance needed to support them through their academic journey at Camosun,” Bell said.

Porter said he understands if students chose to leave the college as a result of this change.

“We are hopeful that in time golf will return but for the foreseeable future it will not be part of the PACWEST competitive season,” said PACWEST president Jake McCallum. His association is “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming modified seasons for soccer, basketball and volleyball. “As a conference, protecting the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and the community will continue to remain the top priority.”

