(PACWEST image)

(PACWEST image)

Camosun College golf team locked out of Canadian competition

PACWEST pulls golf from conference lineup given an insufficient number of teams

The Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) has pulled golf from their line of conferences for the 2021-22 post-secondary sports season, leaving Camosun and Langara’s competitive teams in the rough.

“Our golf student-athletes are extremely talented, passionate and committed members of the Chargers family,” said Camosun College president Sherri Bell following PACWEST’s announcement. “The entire college community is proud of the accomplishments of our golf student-athletes including our three national championships and eight provincial championships.”

RELATED STORY: B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

PACWEST made the decision after failing to meet the threshold of three competitive golf programs required to compete with the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association. Currently, Vancouver’s Langara Falcons and the Camosun Chargers are the only golf programs within PACWEST.

“The cancellation by PACWEST of competitive golf because there were only two teams left in B.C., one being Camosun, is hardest on our student-athletes,” Bell said. Students with scholarships tied to the sport will be supported throughout the following academic year, said Camosun’s communications director Rodney Porter.

“We understand the disappointment of not being able to have a Camosun golf program and we will be working with these students to ensure they receive the assistance needed to support them through their academic journey at Camosun,” Bell said.

Porter said he understands if students chose to leave the college as a result of this change.

“We are hopeful that in time golf will return but for the foreseeable future it will not be part of the PACWEST competitive season,” said PACWEST president Jake McCallum. His association is “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming modified seasons for soccer, basketball and volleyball. “As a conference, protecting the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and the community will continue to remain the top priority.”

READ ALSO: Paramedics called to Oak Bay golf course as man crashes bike into sand trap

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Golf

Previous story
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Just Posted

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 23-30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Case counts encouraging, but Island ‘still vulnerable,’ says health authority

New COVID-19 cases decrease again in almost all areas of Vancouver Island

Real estate sales remain high but may have plateaued as one analyst describes May sales figures as a mixed bag. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Greater Victoria real estate sales holding steady

Sales figures remain strong in May, but may have plateaued

Saanich Municipal Hall standalone May 2021 (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich council rejects call for separate tax rate for single-family homes

Coun. Zac de Vries said motion was aimed at reducing climate impact

An employee at the Thrifty Foods at 3475 Quadra St. tested positive for COVID-19. Their last day worked was May 20. (Google Streetview)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Thrifty Foods in Saanich

Employee tested positive at 3475 Quadra St. location

(PACWEST image)
Camosun College golf team locked out of Canadian competition

PACWEST pulls golf from conference lineup given an insufficient number of teams

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the… Continue reading

BGC Williams Lake staff includes youth outreach worker Dylan McGuire (back from left), youth engagement worker with NOOPA Jo O’Connor, youth engagement worker Mycaela Ryckman, independent living co-ordinator Derek Godin (front from left), manager of club operations Krista Harvey and harm reduction co-ordinator Laurel White. The group is welcoming the organization’s, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s, new name, BGC Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Canada,’ citing push for gender-inclusivity

Club says it already opens its doors to all kids and teens and its name should reflect that

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Most Read