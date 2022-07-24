Canadian women’s rugby team makes strong start against Italy in Langford

Winger Paige Farries dots down for Canada’s first try against Italy in women’s 15’s rugby action at Starlight Stadium on July 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Fans came decked out to cheer on Canada at Starlight Stadium on July 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) From right to left: Jonathan Risinger, Tracy Risinger, Pilar Solaris, and Cinzia Caminiti cheer on Italy as they face off against Canada at Starlight Stadium on July 24. Caminiti moved to Victoria from the MIlan area 3 years ago. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) From left to right: Deirdre, Bruce and Sandra Bath cheer on Canada ahead of their clash against Italy at Starlight Stadium on July 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Canada’s senior women’s 15s team are tied 12-12 against Italy in front of a bouncing home crowd at Starlight Stadium Sunday.

The game is the first time the women’s 15s team has played at home in seven years.

Canada got off to a roaring start as early pressure from the home team saw Paige Farries dot down in the corner with the conversion missed. Italy responded almost right away with a converted try, making the score 7-5 after 15 minutes.

But then a grubber kick in behind Italy caused the team a whole heap of problems as Canada recovered the ball inches from the line. Strong carries from the forwards gave Canada quick ball and swift hands and allowed Sarah Kaljuvee to dot down for Canada’s second try, with Brianna Miller making the conversion to make the score Canada 12-7 after the first quarter of the match.

As half-time approached Canada had to withstand immense pressure from the Italians, with the home team repelling attack after attack. But Italy eventually broke through to score the try in the corner. With Italy missing the conversion, the score is tied 12-12 at half-time.

The game is the first of two matches this summer, the second being against Wales in Halifax on Aug. 27.

The women’s 15s team most recently took part in the Pacific Four series against the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. Canada beat both the U.S. and Australia but lost to New Zealand. Canada is ranked third in the world and will have high hopes of winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, starting on Oct. 8.

