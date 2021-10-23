Emma Hinze of Germany, center, shows her gold medal with Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in bronze, right, and Lea Sophie Friedrich of germany, silver, after the women’s sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Emma Hinze of Germany, center, shows her gold medal with Kelsey Mitchell of Canada in bronze, right, and Lea Sophie Friedrich of germany, silver, after the women’s sprint race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Roubaix, north of France, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Canada’s Mitchell earns track cycling bronze at world championship

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women’s sprint

Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell won a bronze medal in women’s sprint Friday at the world track cycling championship.

Mitchell of Sherwood Park, Alta., edged Canadian teammate Lauriane Genest of Levis, Que., in the head-to-head duel for third place at the Stab Velodrome.

Emma Hinze defeated German teammate Lea Sophie Friedrich for gold.

Mitchell’s medal was Canada’s first in the world championship.

Last August, she produced Canada’s 24th medal and seventh gold of Tokyo’s Summer Olympics.

The 27-year-old is also the reigning Pan American Games champion in women’s sprint.

– The Canadian Press

Cycling

Previous story
Saanich rugby player makes top 100 in Canada-wide search for Olympic talent

Just Posted

Georgia Devonshire is a talented rugby player selected in a Canada-wide search for potential Olympic candidates. (Photo courtesy of Brian Findlay)
Saanich rugby player makes top 100 in Canada-wide search for Olympic talent

An artist’s rendering of the new development on McCallum Road. (Supplied by PC Urban Properties)
Another new industrial development on its way to Langford

Grab and go kits for the entire family – including pets, should contain food, water, medication, prescription glasses and other basics such as a whistle, blanket, extra home and vehicle keys and flashlights. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Emergency program lead offers tips as winter storm season descends on Greater Victoria

Without an Island sales and service centre, Tesla owners have to make a trip to Vancouver to make repairs impossible at a traditional auto shop. (Vancouver Island Tesla Owners)
Vancouver Island’s first Tesla sales, service centre rumoured for Langford