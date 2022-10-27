Vancouver Canucks left wing Nils Hoglander (21) collides with Seattle Kraken defenceman Vince Dunn (29) as they battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Canucks snap season-opening winless skid at 7, beat Seattle Kraken 5-4

Vancouver coach Boudreau becomes fifth active coach to reach 600 wins

Ilya Mikheyev scored his first two goals of the season and the Vancouver Canucks ended their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games, beating the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday night.

Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Conor Garland each had a goal and had an assist to help coach Bruce Broudreau reach 600 NHL victories. Garland scored the winner into an empty-net.

Thatcher Demko stopped 32 shots for the Canucks, including two as he lay on his back midway through the third.

Jamie Oleksiak, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, with Schwartz connecting on a power play with 30 seconds left.

Jordan Eberle had two assists, reaching 600 points on Beniers’ goal that made it 3-3 in the second.

Martin Jones made 14 saves for Seattle. The Kraken are 0-5 against their nearest rival.

BOUDREAU’S TALLY

Boudreau became the 22nd coach in NHL history and the fifth active coach to reach 600 wins (600-322-127). Only former Detroit Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman (.657) has a better points percentage than Boudreau’s .633.

READ MORE: B.C. artist designs Vancouver Canucks Diwali jerseys

NOTES: With five players on injured reserve since Monday, Vancouver acquired F Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday for depth. The Bruins received goaltender Michael DiPietro and D Jonathan Myrenberg in exchange for Studnicka. He played in one game this season for Boston, recording four penalty minutes, and has recorded seven points in 38 career games. He’s expected to join the team Friday. … Oleksiak scored for the second straight game, Beniers for the third straight and McCann for the fourth straight. Those are career streaks for McCann and Beniers, a rookie.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Kraken: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canucks

