Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for his eighth career playoff shutout, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday for a 2-0 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Tyler Toffoli’s short-handed goal 1:41 into the second period held up as the game-winner.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for the Jets.

Game 3 is Sunday in Montreal, followed by Game 4 the next night. Teams that take a 2-0 lead on the road are 82-20 (80.4 per cent) in winning a best-of-seven playoff series, including 2-0 this season (Winnipeg and Tampa Bay).

The Jets were without leading scorer and No. 1 centre Mark Scheifele, who was starting a four-game suspension for charging into Canadiens forward Jake Evans in the final minute of Wednesday’s 5-3 Montreal win.

Scheifele sent Evans flying onto the ice after he scored into an empty net. Evans hit his head and was wheeled off the ice on a stretcher but was evaluated and didn’t go to hospital. He’s sidelined indefinitely with a concussion and was replaced by Artturi Lehkonen.

Pierre-Luc Dubois centred Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor on the left and captain Blake Wheeler on the other side.

Jets centre Paul Stastny missed his second game of the series with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jordie Benn took the roster spot of Dylan DeMelo, who coach Paul Maurice said suffered a soft-tissue injury in Wednesday’s game.

Winnipeg outshot the visitors 8-7 in the first period, which didn’t reveal any carryover of anger or big hits from Wednesday’s tilt.

READ MORE: Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

The game’s first penalty led to Toffoli’s short-handed marker at 1:41 after Canadiens forward Paul Byron was called for high-sticking 22 seconds into the second period.

Emotions seemed to turn up a notch later in the second, when scrambling players to the side of Hellebuyck starting shoving and pushing each other. The Canadiens led 17-16 in shots on goal after the middle frame.

The Jets turned up the tempo early in the third, but two shots they sent toward Price hit their own players first. Winnipeg then had a power play, but Price stopped Josh Morrissey’s blast from the point.

Hellebuyck was pulled for the extra attacker with 2:04 remaining, but Montreal’s defence tightened and helped Price out. Toffoli also hit the post of the empty net and Price denied Connor.

Winnipeg again hosted 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers for the game at Bell MTS Place.

When the Canadiens return home, they’ll also have fans in the stands. The club was the first NHL team in Canada to have a crowd this year, allowing 2,500 fans to attend Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after Quebec loosened restrictions.

The Leafs followed up by covering the cost for 550 fully vaccinated health-care workers to attend Game 7 against the Canadiens after Ontario gave the green light, then Manitoba gave the go-ahead for Wednesday’s series opener.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

