Celtic rise above rest in VISL

Sooke Celtic Football Club is alone in first place in the Vancouver Island Soccer League with a 2-1 win over Lakehill Ekta on Sunday in Saanich.

The Celtic are one point ahead of the Mid-Island Mariners and Vantreights Football Club in the Division 3 standings.

Lakehill opened the scoring in the seventh minute, but the Celtics answered back in the 20th minute with a goal from Cort Harrison on a Dylan Forsyth assist. Harrison added another goal before halftime with a hard strike to beat the keeper.

Backup goalie Jared Cooper won the Celtic’s Lumber Award for player of the game with his big saves in net.

The defence played well for the second game in a row, limiting Lakehill to only a couple of chances on goal.

The local side also played composed throughout the game, while Lakehill picked up four yellow cards.

This weekend the Celtic are home to Vantreights. Both teams are undefeated. Game time is 7 p.m. at Fred Milne Park.

