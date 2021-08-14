BLANK SPACER

Champion Victoria golfer, up-and-coming para-rower receive prestigious financial awards

William Bishop, Sierra Roth each awarded one of 55 national Petro-Canada athlete/coach grants

Victoria golfer and Petro-Canada Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence grant winner William Bishop has been named one of Canada’s up-and-coming athletes. (Photo courtesy of Brian Findlay)

Greater Victoria golfer William Bishop has been selected by Petro-Canada and other associations to receive a $10,000 Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence program grant.

Bishop plays out of the Victoria Golf Club and won the 2020 B.C. Junior Boys Golf Championship at just 16, as well as winning last year’s B.C. juvenile title.

Now 17 and entering Grade 12 at Claremont Secondary School, he was named one of Canada’s up-and-coming athletes from both summer and winter sports.

ALSO READ: Victoria HarbourCats baseball club makes vaccines mandatory

Para-rower Sierra Roth earned a Fuelling Atheltes and Coaching Excellence grant from Petro-Canada for 2021. (Courtesy of Petro-Canada)

Also securing a $10,000 grant was Greater Victoria-based para-rower Sierra Roth, who is part of Canada’s NextGen Rower program and hopes to represent her country at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Roth, who damaged her spinal cord in a motocross accident, also recently became the first female to race in the fledgling adaptive mountain bike series in the East Kootenays.

The grant program supports developing athletes whose goal is to represent Canada at the Olympics or Paralympic Games, but don’t yet qualify for full government aid. It has supported athletes since 1988 and provided financial support to over 3,000 athletes and coaches over the past 30 years.

Athletes and their coaches split the $10,000 grant to help with unseen costs such as equipment needs and travel expenses.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaGolfparalympian

Previous story
Dream to race at Indianapolis one last time close to reality for Saanich driver

Just Posted

Rodney Hazard is a graphic designer who played a large part in the visual art collaboration at the Royal BC Museum. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Pocket gallery exhibition reclaiming BC Black history opens Aug. 14 at Royal BC Museum

Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Who let the dogs out? Esquimalt did at Pet-A-Palooza

William Bishop is a young Victoria golfer who has been named one of Canada's up-and-coming athletes. (Photo courtesy of Brian Findlay)
Champion Victoria golfer, up-and-coming para-rower receive prestigious financial awards

Sophie Teghtmeyer is this year’s sole Canadian in the American Fisheries Society’s Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program. She has worked this summer in the University of Victoria lab of researcher Francis Juanes. (Sophie Teghtmeyer)
Esquimalt High student lone Canadian in international fisheries program