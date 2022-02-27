Close-knit, electric crowd makes Langford a favourite stop for international rugby players

Olympian Breanne Nicholas says other teams, not just Canada, look forward to playing in Langford

Despite playing rugby on five continents, Olympian and Canada’s women’s sevens player Breanne Nicholas said she’s looking forward to returning to play in Langford.

The Canadian leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Women’s Series returns to Langford for the first time since 2019, after COVID-19 disruptions cancelled the 2020 edition and forced 2021 to be held elsewhere.

Nicholas said Langford is not only the Canadian team’s favourite place to play, but that it’s a lot of other teams’ favourite as well.

“The crowd is just so electric – they’re rooting for rugby. They’re supporting Canada, obviously, but they’re just out there having a good time. And the stadium’s packed usually,” she said.

“Compared to other stadiums we play in, it is smaller, but that allows for a closer-knit feeling. You literally feel the energy roaring from the stands.”

The HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens features 12 international teams, who play in different cities around the world in group and knockout tournaments. Points are given to each team based on their ranking in every tournament, with the overall winner being the country with the most points after every tournament has been played. Currently, Canada sits in eighth place after four tournament rounds.

