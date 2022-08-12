Members of the 15U AA Carnarvon/Gordon Head South Island Royals baseball team celebrate their win at the provincial championships last month in Richmond. The squad heads to Saskatchewan for the Western Canadian Championships, Aug. 19 to 21. (Photo courtesy Darrel Richardson)

Members of the 15U AA Carnarvon/Gordon Head South Island Royals baseball team celebrate their win at the provincial championships last month in Richmond. The squad heads to Saskatchewan for the Western Canadian Championships, Aug. 19 to 21. (Photo courtesy Darrel Richardson)

Combined Oak Bay/Saanich squad captures B.C. provincial baseball crown

South Island Royals 15U AA team to compete at Western Canadian Championships

Everyone loves an underdog story and the tale of the Carnarvon/Gordon Head South Island Royals baseball team becoming 15-under AA provincial champions fits the bill.

Their dramatic, come-from-behind 9-3 win over Richmond City in the July 31 final at the BC Minor Baseball tournament in Richmond means the Royals will represent B.C. at the Western Canadian Championships in Estevan, Sask. (Aug. 19 to 21).

The Oak Bay/Saanich team faced an uphill battle from the start of the season. Due to a shortage of players of the qualifying age in either association, the two joined forces to create one team.

Combining the Carnarvon Baseball Association and Gordon Head Baseball Association was a move that could have easily backfired, according to Royals head coach, Darrel Richardson.

“We weren’t really sure how it was going to work, (it) had never been done before. And, at least none of us had been involved in something like that,” he said. “That was a little different for most people involved, but in the end, it all worked out great.”

The 15U group rose to the occasion, losing a mere five games out of 34 leading up to the provincials.

In Richmond, the Royals were undefeated in five games heading into the championship final. Trailing 3-2 entering the final inning, they rallied at the plate in their last bats and came away with the solid win.

Richardson said the hard work is far from over, as the team now prepares for an even bigger challenge in Estevan. The Royals’ lineup could look different, with as many as four new players brought in to replace team members unable to attend the Westerns. Two players from Penticton and one from North Delta have already been recruited and Richardson says the team is searching for one final addition.

“It’s something they are never going to forget, so we want it to be fun and a positive experience for them,” he said. “And then, hopefully, the results will take care of themselves.”

Royals team members include Avery Saxon, Bree Lockyer, Cooper Multhauf, Everett Wilke, Jacob Aalhus, Lucas Milne, Lukas Dragicevich, Maelan Gaib, Matt Webb, Nick Robson, Noel Asselin, Paxton Castonguay, Travis Harfield, Wyatt Kilburn, Richardson (head coach), Ted Austin (coach) Craig Asselin (coach) and Jon Milne (coach).

ALSO READ:Historic return to cup play for Greater Victoria, Vancouver golfers

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Baseballoak baySaanich

Previous story
McTavish puts up 6 points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

Just Posted

Unbuilders removes the brick walls of a building on Fort Street in Victoria. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
WATCH: Brick by brick, board by board, Fort Street building comes down in Victoria

Members of the 15U AA Carnarvon/Gordon Head South Island Royals baseball team celebrate their win at the provincial championships last month in Richmond. The squad heads to Saskatchewan for the Western Canadian Championships, Aug. 19 to 21. (Photo courtesy Darrel Richardson)
Combined Oak Bay/Saanich squad captures B.C. provincial baseball crown

Jurisdictions policed by the West Shore RCMP in general saw a reduction in overall crime severity rates for 2021, the lone exception being View Royal, which experienced a slight increase from 2020 numbers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crime levels trending downward on West Shore: StatsCan report

A Victoria exterior cleaning company was fined $11,000 in June after bleach it was using last year to remove moss from roofs ended up in Sidney’s Reay Creek, killing more than 300 fish and other animals. (Courtesy of Ian Bruce/Peninsula Streams Society)
Victoria company fined $11,000 one year after bleach spill kills fish in Sidney