Duncan’s Sara Goodman guides Canada to Pan Am field hockey gold

Duncan’s Sara Goodman has helped lead Canada to gold at the 2021 Women’s Junior Field Hockey Pan American Championships and a berth in the 2021 Junior World Cup.

The 21-year-old veteran of the Canadian program who rose up through Cowichan Field Hockey and Cowichan Secondary School captained Canada to top spot at the Pan Am tournament in Chile, which wrapped up on Saturday.

Canada defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the gold-medal game, the lone goal coming from another Vancouver Islander, Victoria’s Anna Mollenhauer. Canada went undefeated through the tournament, playing to a scoreless tie against Uruguay and a 1-0 win over Argentina in the round robin, then another 1-0 victory over Chile in the semifinals. Goodman scored Canada’s goal in the win over Argentina.

Victoria products Stefanie Sajko and Nora Struchtrup were also members of the Canadian team in Chile.

In addition to winning Pan Am gold, Goodman and Canada have also qualified for the 2021 Junior World Cup in South Africa this December. This is the first time that Canada has qualified for the Junior World Cup since 2013.

