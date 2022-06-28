Former movie stuntman brings eFoiling to Vancouver Island

Patrick Flewin enjoys a day eFoiling in Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)Patrick Flewin enjoys a day eFoiling in Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)
Patrick Flewin steers his eFoil in Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)Patrick Flewin steers his eFoil in Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)
Patrick Flewin gives a thumbs up while eFoiling in Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)Patrick Flewin gives a thumbs up while eFoiling in Qualicum Beach. (Michael Briones photo)
Patrick Flewin shows what’s underneath the eFoil. (Michael Briones photo)Patrick Flewin shows what’s underneath the eFoil. (Michael Briones photo)

A former movie stuntman and actor has brought a new watersport to Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

It’s called eFoiling.

Patrick Flewin said when the film industry slowed due to COVID-19, he decided to move back to Vancouver Island from the Lower Mainland and begin a new adventure.

A veteran instructor of watersports, Flewin, who has worked in the movie industry for 30 years, said he wanted to try and introduce something different.

“I sold all my gear off and I bought an eFoil,” said Flewin. “It’s an electric surfboard on a unicycle. It’s pretty much what it is.”

EFoiling is a surfboard with a hydrofoil with an electric propeller attached, instead of a fin. It is battery-operated, that is rechargeable and last for two hours, and is controlled by handheld wireless remote that syncs to the eFoil via bluetooth connection.

Flewin started to learn how to eFoil last summer from a friend from Port Alberni. He picked it up quickly and ended up helping his friend teach others how to eFoil. And he liked it.

“I like putting smiles on faces and teaching people how to do some fun new things,” he said. “Not everybody wants to go to the ocean. And not everyone wants to go on big waves. With eFoil, they can still feel like they’re surfing. You’re balancing on that wing and you get up in the air. It’s like snowboarding on powder because you’re just floating on the air, skimming over the water.”

READ MORE: Windsurfers savour stormy conditions and hit the waves in French Creek

Flewin was out eFoiling in Qualicum Beach on Friday evening. The sun was out and the water was calm. There were lots of people paddle boarding and swimming. And while Flewin was riding over the water, the machine operated board travelled quietly, unlike some other motored watercrafts.

The eFoil can travel close to 50 kilometres per hour but if you’re a beginner, Flewin said, set it at the lowest speed as a safety precaution.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Flewin. “I just want to bring something new to the Parksville Qualicum Beach area and see if there’s anybody who would like to try it. To show people some fun things.”

Flewin opened a business, Vancouver Island EFoil Adventures, where he offers lessons that also include wing foil, kite boarding and standup paddling. For more information, call Flewin at 778-317-5458.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

