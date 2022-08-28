Former Victoria restaurateur now does his cooking on a world stage with a bow and arrow

Billy Sanderson will be one of 19 people to represent Canada in Italy in the world championships

Photo of Billy Sanderson as he prepares to go to Italy for a tournament (photo courtesy of Billy Sanderson)

View Royal resident Billy Sanderson is getting ready to head to Italy to test his bow against some of the best competitors the world has to offer.

3D archery is a version of the sport designed to mimic the hunting experience, where competitors move through an outdoor wilderness-style course, shooting at life-sized stationary animal models.

Sanderson is off to the city of Terni for the 2022 Rinehart World Archery 3D Championships.

For Sanderson, this is the culmination of four years of hard work and dedication after taking the biggest risk of his entire life. For his style of archery specifically, this as close to the Olympics as you’ll get.

“I had a prestigious career in the culinary field for 27 years. I owned multiple restaurants and enjoyed a good level of success doing that but eventually took a risk and pursued archery full-time,” Sanderson said.

According to Sanderson, it was always a life-long dream to represent Canada in international competition and it finally came true after sacrifice, ambition, and most importantly, lots of hard work.

Ever since making the switch, he has achieved a great deal of success in different competitions at various levels including provincial and national.

Specifically, in 2021, Sanderson broke three Canadian national records including a 15-year-old record for senior men’s bare-bow 900 round 35 m, with a 277/300. The old record was 275.

Sanderson finds his passion for the sport in that moment of pleasure when it’s just you and the bow.

“First off it’s a lot of fun, and when you’re about to shoot the arrow it’s that split second before and everything slows down and your mind goes blank, that’s the best part. Archery is open to everyone and it’s never too late to start. There are clubs with people as young as 10 and as old as 85 so if you’re interested, definitely reach out to someone.”

The world championship event will take place over a three-day period from Friday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 4. Sanderson will be alongside 19 other archers on the Canadian National Archery Squad, and will be the sole person representing Greater Victoria.

Sanderson has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover some of the expenses for his trip.

