Four Vikes basketball players earn All-Star nods

First-team All-Star Diego Maffia averaged more points per game than any men’s player in Canada

Diego Maffia put on a show in front of a sold-out crowd at the CARSA Performance Gym and scored 42 points on Feb. 11. He’s one of four Vikes basketballers to crack All-Star squads this season. (Courtesy APShutter.com)

Four athletes from the University of Victoria’s basketball programs have been named to Canada West All-Star teams.

The honoured players include Diego Maffia being selected as a men’s first-team All-Star, Ashlyn Day and Dominick Oliveri to secondary teams and Renoldo Robinson being named a rookie All-Star.

Maffia led all of Canada as he averaged just shy of 25 points per game during the regular season, helping him receive multiple Canada West player and U SPORTS athlete of the week honours.

Day’s 18.7-point-per-game average was higher than any other player on the Vikes women’s team. She was also on the floor for an average of more than 30 minutes per game this season. It’s the second straight season where Day has cracked the All-Star squad.

Only two other men’s players in all of Canada rebounded more than Oliveri this campaign, a stat line that helped the fifth-year post six double-doubles for the Vikes.

In his first year on the court for UVic, Robinson put up 15 points per game as he logged an average of 23 minutes per contest. The rookie’s offensive highlight came when he scored 27 points against the University of Northern B.C. in mid-January.

The Vikes men’s team will host the University of British Columbia in the Canada West semifinals on Friday night. UVic is the top seed in the west and is ranked number two in Canada after an 18-3 season. The local team took down UBC twice during a home-and-home series to end the regular season.

The season ended for the women’s side, which went 9-12 on the year, after a loss to the Trinity Western Spartans in the Canada West playoffs on Feb. 17.

