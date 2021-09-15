Former LA Dodger prospect Kyle Orr is one of the Tide’s assistant coaches. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Golden Tide)

Former LA Dodger prospect Kyle Orr is one of the Tide’s assistant coaches. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Golden Tide)

FRIDAY BASEBALL: Victoria Golden Tide playing inaugural home game

Tide taking on Thompson Rovers Wolfpack at Wilson’s Group Stadium at 6 p.m.

The Victoria Golden Tide – Victoria’s first formally organized college baseball team – will play their first fall opener this Friday, Sept. 17.

The Tide, comprised of 48 UVic and Camosun College students will host Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack in Canadian College Baseball Conference play at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park at 6 p.m. The team’s inaugural home game will be the first of at least 16 home games this season. The next is a doubleheader this Sunday against the Vancouver Island University Mariners, starting at 1 p.m.

READ ALSO: Victoria Golden Tide coaching staff includes former Los Angeles Dodger

READ ALSO: Victoria gets new collegiate baseball team, training facility

Open seating and grandstand ticket prices start at $5. The Booster Club, including tickets to all fall and spring season games, priority seating in the stadium’s Diamond Club and Campbell Club sections, and a free hat and t-shirt, are $200.

The Golden Tide played its first-ever game Sept. 9 at the Zack Downey Memorial Tournament at Layritz Park.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BaseballThompson Rivers University

Previous story
Victoria rugby stalwart Connor Braid retires in wake of Tokyo Olympics

Just Posted

Sam Burke, sales associate at Goodfellas Cigar Shop, holds a carton of Dominion cigars. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria cigar shops handle increased demand amid supply limitations

A mail-in ballot for the 2021 federal election. The last day to request a mail-in ballot was Sept. 14, and Elections Canada must receive it by election day on Sept. 20. (Black Press Media files)
Advance poll turnout up in most Greater Victoria ridings

Kayakers, paddleboarders and canoers travelled from Willows Beach to Cattle Point and back on Sept. 11 to raise money for the Island Kids Cancer Association. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Paddlers in Oak Bay raise more than $23,000 for Island families facing child cancer

Former LA Dodger prospect Kyle Orr is one of the Tide’s assistant coaches. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Golden Tide)
FRIDAY BASEBALL: Victoria Golden Tide playing inaugural home game