Tri-City Americans’ Lukas Dragicevic smiles during on-ice testing ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Langley, B.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men’s under-18 world championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tri-City Americans’ Lukas Dragicevic smiles during on-ice testing ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game in Langley, B.C. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men’s under-18 world championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hockey Canada announces roster for 2023 men’s U18 world championship

The roster includes 22 players

Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men’s under-18 world championship.

The roster includes 22 players (three goalies, seven defencemen and 12 forwards), eight of which won gold for Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer.

Canada is looking to bounce back after losing 6-5 to Finland in last year’s world championship quarterfinals. Three players are returning from that team: Tanner Howe, Matthew Wood and Lukas Dragicevic.

Jeff Truitt of the Western Hockey League’s Prince Albert Raiders will be the team’s head coach, while John Dean of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Bruce Richardson of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada will serve as assistants.

Justin Pogge, a Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick in 2004 who starred for Canada at the 2006 world juniors in Vancouver, is the team’s goaltending consultant.

The under-18 tournament takes place April 20-30 in Basel and Porrentruy, Switzerland.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Hockey Canada members elect new board of directors, including chair Hugh Fraser

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Plenty of questions as the Canucks reset after another disappointing season

Just Posted

The manager of Threshold’s Supportive Recovery Program, Kacie Stirrett opens the door to the house to show off the home’s common areas. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Recovery for youth who use drugs looks different – here’s how one program in Victoria does it

Sarah Beckett’s widower Brad Aschenbrenner and their sons open a memorial playground with an official ribbon cutting Aug. 24, 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘She touched a lot of lives’: Memorial run for West Shore RCMP officer killed in the line of duty

Safe supply advocates hold a rally outside the B.C. Ministry of Health in downtown Victoria April 14. The day marks seven years since the province declared the overdose public health emergency. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Safe supply advocates rally in Victoria to mark 7 years of toxic drug crisis

A cyclist rides down the Fort Street protected bike lanes in the late morning on April 14. Victoria is expanding the protected AAA bike lanes on Fort Street from Cook Street to Foul Bay Road in 2023. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria school thrilled as $11.7M in bike lanes, traffic elements coming to Fort Street