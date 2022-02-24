HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event returns to Langford after two-year hiatus

Team Canada’s Brittany Benn drives to the end zone in the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series 2019 stop in Langford. Team Canada went on to take 5th place in the tournament with a 31-7 victory over England. (Black Press Media file photo)

World-class rugby will be back in action for spectators to watch this spring in Langford.

Tickets for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Langford’s Starlight Stadium will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 24).

“Rugby Canada is excited to welcome back the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event after a challenging period of time for both our sport and the Canadian rugby community,” said Rugby Canada interim CEO Jamie Levchuk in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming back the sport’s top nations and of course, our women’s team for what is shaping up to be a great weekend of rugby action.”

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series features twelve of the world’s best national teams competing for World Series points at each series stop. Every four years the series also doubles as an Olympic qualifier.

“As a sports fan, I am personally excited to welcome back Canada’s women to home soil alongside such a passionate rugby fan base. Events such as these are a great opportunity to showcase Langford on the world stage as well as provide a boost to our local economy,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

The HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event runs April 30 to May 1 with tickets ranging in price from $60 for two-day general admission tournament passes to $109 for two days of premium seating. Single-day tickets will be released in March.

To learn more or purchase tickets, go to canadasevens.com.

