Hazen Meade is Special Olympics Canada’s 2021 Athlete of the Year. Courtesy Hazen Meade/Special Olympics Canada.

Island athlete named Special Olympics Canada’s 2021 Athlete of the Year

Campbell River’s “Blazin’” Hazen Meade receives national honour

Campbell River’s Hazen “Blazin’” Meade has been earned this year’s Athlete of the Year Award by Special Olympics Canada.

Meade has been a Special Olympics British Columbia athlete for 25 years, participating in swimming, snowshoe, softball, club fit and athletics. Throughout his career, Meade has won two medals for Team Canada at World Games and has also earned 16 medals at National Games.

Meade formally received his award on Dec. 2 at the 33rd National Awards Night hosted virtually on TSN. Each year, Special Olympics Canada recognizes athletes, coaches, and volunteers from across the country who exemplify the spirit and essence of the movement.

Meade has been taking part in SOBC’s Provincial Challenge Games during the pandemic. This seven-week physical activity challenge encourages athletes to get physically fit and participate in healthy behaviours to earn points for regional teams. Meade has been an “outstanding participant,” averaging more than 74 points a week, according to Special Olympics Canada.

He has also been helping fellow athlete, Ashley Adie, with her training for Special Olympics World Games 2022.

“Hazen sets an amazing example of the true spirit of teamwork,” according to a Special Olympics Canada press release.

More coverage to follow.

RELATED: Campbell River Special Olympics gearing up for return but need coaches and volunteers

As Special Olympics returns to play, organization reflects on success of Howie Meeker Golf Day


