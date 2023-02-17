Avalon Wasteneys (far right, back row) celebrates with her gold medalists Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne and Kristen Kit of Canada during the medal ceremony for the women’s rowing eight final lat the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Avalon Wasteneys (far right, back row) celebrates with her gold medalists Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne and Kristen Kit of Canada during the medal ceremony for the women’s rowing eight final lat the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Island gold-medalist Wastenays returns home to help Olympic program recruit

Cross country skier-turned-rower won women’s eights gold at Tokyo Olympics

Since its inception in 2016, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)’s Training Ground program has provided a platform for athletes to realize their potential.

Athletes such as Campbell River native and Olympic rowing gold medalist Avalon Wasteneys, who came to rowing from a very different sport altogether.

Wasteneys says that while her heart was in cross country skiing, rowing has sewn deep within her family roots.

“I had been rowing for a year before RBC training ground. Rowing is something that’s part of my family legacy,” said Westenays, who is in San Diego currently training with the Canadian National Rowing Team.

“The program can be really amazing in the ways it can identify athletes and tell them about a sport that they might have not possibly considered.”

RBC Training Ground made its way to Victoria Feb. 11, as part of the west coast leg of the 2023 national tour scouting future Olympic athletes.

For Wasteneys, the program provided her with what all athletes desire to continue their passion, from a monetary standpoint as well as support in other avenues, such as coaching.

“To know I had a community to help me in every step of the way. It helped out a lot,” says Wasteneys. “I was at a very critical stage of my career.

“I was kind of on the cusp, having to shuffle between a pair of jobs and University studies. It really developed me as both an athlete and student.”

It worked out for Wasteneys, who won gold with the women’s eights in rowing at last year’s Tokyo summer Olympics.

“The word that always jumps out when I talk about it is surreal,” says Wasteneys. “It felt like a massive relief. All the hours and hours I put in was worth it.

“Doing it for Canada, and the communities and our families. It was amazing.”

Olympic hopefuls are given various feats to test their speed, strength, power and endurance in a variety of drills.

Judged by national sport governing bodies and the Canadian Paralympic Sport Institute, the athletes are put up against high performance benchmarks, with around 30 athletes receiving funding and support to achieve their dreams of Olympic glory.

The first alumni of the program, which included Westeneys, won four medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

For more information on the program visit www.rbctrainingground.ca

Campbell Rivercross country skiingRowingTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks predictably dwindling their way down to season’s end

Just Posted

Lotus Pond Vegetarian Restaurant at 617 Johnson St. in Victoria has announced on its website plans to close down forever after more than 20 years of serving vegan or vegetarian Chinese food, including in the Szechuan style. (Pexels photo)
‘It felt like home’: Beloved Victoria restaurant closing after more than 20 years

A BC Transit bus in Victoria. New charging infrastructure is preparing for 10 electric buses expected to arrive in the summer. (Jake Romphf/New Staff)
Transit charging systems coming to Victoria ahead of electric bus arrivals

The corner of Rainbow Street and Sevenoaks road, where Abstract Developments has proposed to replace three single-family homes with a 25-unit townhouse development. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Saanich council postpones deliberation on contentious Swan Lake development

SD62 had to cancel one of its bus routes on Feb. 15 due to a driver being out sick. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 faring better than other districts with school bus driver shortages