Skaters with the Juan de Fuca Skating Club took home 13 medals at the Vancouver Island Interclub Competition in Mill Bay Nov. 19 and 20. (Courtesy of Mary Jane Howland Photography)

Skaters with the Juan de Fuca Skating Club took home 13 medals at the Vancouver Island Interclub Competition in Mill Bay Nov. 19 and 20. (Courtesy of Mary Jane Howland Photography)

JDF Skating Club enjoying success on and off the ice as sport returns to normal

The club has earned competitive victories and has nearly returned to pre-pandemic membership

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club has had a lot to celebrate lately as its athletes have been enjoying competitive success as figure skating events are returning in earnest for the first time since the pandemic forced nearly all to shut down for two years.

Director of skating Leslee Rushton said the most significant of the club’s recent success came at the Super Series B.C. and Yukon Section Championships held in Coquitlam Nov. 10 to 13. Six skaters competed in the event, with Avery Lister placing second and being named Vancouver Island champion in the U14 category, and Madison Simoneau placing sixth overall in the novice women category, earning her both the Vancouver Island novice women championship and a spot at the Skate Canada Pre-Novice and Novice Challenge, to be held in Regina, Sask. in January.

”It’s been a really good, incredibly busy start to our fall,” said Rushton. “Having a skater qualify for Challenge especially was really exciting because I don’t think the club has had a skater qualify for Challenge before, and if we did, it was many years ago.”

Other recent successes for the club include Lister’s gold and silver medals, Alexandra Hargrave’s silver and bronze medals, and Jessica Brewer’s bronze at the Super Series Autumn Leaves competition held in Kamloops in October, and a total of 13 medals earned at the Vancouver Island Interclub Competition in Mill Bay Nov. 19 and 20.

READ MORE: Region rolls out draft recreation plan for Juan de Fuca

Given the lack of events in 2020 and 2021 thanks to the pandemic, Rushton said this year’s events have been the very first competitions many of the club’s skaters have competed in, making it a significant season so far even without the medals.

“With some of the competitions a year ago, there were video-based while others were in person, but few had in-person officiating. Instead, the skaters would go out and perform and the officials were working from their homes. So it has really been challenging just to provide competitions for the skaters.”

Rushton said the return of events and the relaxing of public health restrictions has also been good news for the club itself. Before the pandemic hit, the club had more than 300 members, but that number, and the club’s income, fell to next to nothing as the world shut down.

Today, she said the club’s membership has already climbed back to more than 250 members, and that number is expected to rise again once the spring season starts.

“At the start of this season, we are looking extremely healthy again member wise … we are just so excited and very happy to have our club running nearly normal again.”

Outside the rink, the club has also been able to resume its community events, which range from fundraisers for the club’s financial aid programs and local charities, to their participation in major events like the Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade.

The club has programs running nearly year-round, and registration for Kinderskate, CanSkate, Figure Skating, and Synchronized Skating is open through jdfskatingclub.com.

READ MORE: Victoria fans watch Canada lose first men’s World Cup match in decades

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Figure skatingJuan de FucaWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada beats Australia to claim its first Davis Cup tennis championship

Just Posted

The “eight maids a milking” display is one of a dozen 12 Days of Christmas installations at the Butchart Gardens’ Magic of Christmas. The garden-wide display opens Dec. 1 and runs to Jan. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Butchart Garden lights up for the holidays in Central Saanich, Sidney to sparkle with parade

Pepper’s Foods management and staff celebrate their bronze Independent Grocer of the Year small surface award, placing it in the top three independent grocery stores in Canada in its category. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Independently owned Saanich grocery store makes top 3 in all of Canada

From left: Avery Lister, Madison Simoneau, Ariana Robertson, Julie Forslund, Jamie Page with the Juan de Fuca Skating Club. The club has been enjoying plenty of success this fall season, both in terms of competition and in terms of recovery from two years without regular events. (Courtesy of Mary Jane Howland Photography)
JDF Skating Club enjoying success on and off the ice as sport returns to normal

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo spacecraft lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 26, 2022, on the company’s 26th commercial resupply services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. Liftoff was at 2:20 p.m. EST. Dragon will deliver more than 7,700 pounds of cargo, including a variety of NASA investigations, supplies, and equipment to the crew aboard the space station, including the next pair of ISS Roll Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs). The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida. (Kim Shiflett/NASA)
Mission accomplished: UVic satellite reaches International Space Station

Pop-up banner image