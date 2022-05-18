Karate in Sooke alive and kicking

Nick Dickinson-Wilde, Sensei at Sooke Shukokai Karate in Sooke, earned two bronze medals in competition and served as a judge at the Karate BC Provincial Championships.

If you’re looking for a guide for your journey through the sport of karate, Nick Dickinson-Wilde has the chops to get it done.

Dickson-Wilde earned a pair of bronze medals at the recent Karate B.C. Provincial Championships.

“I was very pleased to come away with two bronze medals,” said Dickinson-Wilde, who also served as a judge at the tournament. “It was noticeable that the pandemic had impacted everyone’s level of competition, but there was a good turnout with a high level of competition.”

Dickinson Wilde, won bronze in the Kata discipline, which involves demonstrations in a sequence of moves, as well as a bronze in sparring. He’s already looking ahead to the Victoria Open Karate Championship on June 26 at Central Middle School in Victoria.

Sensei Dickinson-Wilde, who operates Sooke Shukokai with his wife, Sensei Suzi Dickinson-Wilde, said they recently resumed classes after shutting down for two years because of COVID-19.

“It’s been a little slow so far with some people still concerned about restrictions, but it’s definitely picking up,” he said. “It’s great to be training again with other people besides my wife.”

They had about 60 members from beginners to adults taking classes which are held at the clubhouse at Fred Milne Park before the shutdown, and the couple is anxious to get back to pre-pandemic numbers.

If you would like more information, including rates and class schedules, please go online to sookekarate.ca.

