Philadelphia Flyers centre Scott Laughton shoots on goal to score during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Konecny’s late goal lifts Flyers to 3-2 win over Vancouver Canucks

B.C. side still winless early in NHL season

Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday.

Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win

Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost the first two games of their five-game road trip to open the season.

Konecny – who has three goals on the young season- scooped up a deflected shot just outside the crease and slid the puck past Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Dembo with 6:07 left to break the 2-2 tie.

It was the capstone moment to Philadelphia’s comeback. DeAngelo had brought the Flyers back within 2-1 with a power-play goal midway through the second while Laughton converted on a shorthanded breakaway that beat Dembo just inside the post.

Burroughs scored just 1:34 into the game when a wrist shot ticked off a Philadelphia defensemen and over Hart’s shoulder for his first goal of the season. Vancouver extended the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Garland’s wrister from the top of the circle whistled past Hart and into the top corner on the stick side.

SPLIT SCREEN WORLD

With the attention of most Philadelphia sports fans directed at Citizens Bank Park and the Phillies taking on the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the Flyers decided to split the video screen above center ice into two to show the top of the ninth inning of Philadelphia’s 8-3 series-clinching victory while the hockey action was going on.

After Seranthony Dominguez struck out Travis d’Arnaud for the final out during a faceoff stoppage, Flyers fans exploded in celebration while the arena loudspeakers played “Dancing On My Own”, the Tiesto mix song that has become the baseball team’s playoff anthem.

TRAINERS ROOM

Flyers: Placed forward Owen Tippett on injured reserve with an undisclosed upper body injury. To take Tippett’s spot on the roster, Philadelphia called up forward Ollie Lycksell from its American Hockey League affiliate in Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Continue their five game series-opening road trip with a game Monday in Washington.

Flyers; Start a three-game southern road trip on Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

Kevin Cooney, The Associated Press

CanucksNHL

