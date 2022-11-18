Pacific FC’s Thomas Meilleur-Giguere defends against an Atletico Ottawa attack during a game in Aug. 2022 at Starlight Stadium. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Langford’s Pacific FC re-sign star centre-backs

Amer Didic and Thomas Meilleur-Giguere will be wearing purple for the upcoming season

Pacific FC has bolstered its defence by re-signing centre-backs Amer Didic and Thomas Meilleur-Giguere for the upcoming season.

The pair formed a solid partnership during PFC’s run to the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, the former being nominated for the Canadian Premier League’s inaugural Defender of the Year award in October.

“TMG and Amer formed an excellent partnership towards the end of the season and put in some very strong performances together,” James Merriman, head coach of Pacific FC, said in a statement. “We are happy to have them back for the coming season.”

Didic, 27, made 33 appearances in his first season for the team. Didic is an immigrant from Bosnia and Herzegovina and joined PFC from his adoptive hometown team FC Edmonton in February.

Quebec native Meilleur-Giguère, 25, nicknamed TMG, made 34 appearances for Pacific in 2022.

As the off-season moves along, PFC’s roster is taking shape. The team announced the signing of striker Easton Ongaro on Tuesday (Nov. 14) after earlier announcing the three important players from last year, home-crowd favourite Josh Heard, one-half of the ‘Flying Dutchmen’ Djenairo Daniels and midfielder Cedric Toussaint, had all signed new contracts to return to Starlight Stadium for next season

READ MORE: Langford-based Pacific FC poaches lanky goal poacher

Pacific FC soccer West Shore

